Wives of the twenty-one local government caretaker chairmen have been urged to act as tuberculosis advocates in their councils by the wife of Kogi State Governor, Sefinat Ododo

She made this statement at the Government House in Lokoja, where she was named the Stop TB Campaign Champion.

Mrs. Ododo who officially flagged off the stop TB Campaign in lokoja, said the call was to further take the initiative closer to the people in the villages and towns while seeking collective effort to overcome the scourge of TB.

On his part, the kogi state commissioner for health, Abdulazeez Adams stated that active case findings are conducted down to rural areas by the ministry with its partners, adding that more awareness on tuberculosis is required for complete eradication.