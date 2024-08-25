The 20 medical students of the Universities of Maiduguri and Jos recently rescued by security forces in Benue state after spending 8 days in captivity have been brought to the force headquarters Abuja.

The IGP Kayode Egbetokun is expected to brief journalists on developments surrounding the rescue operation.

The 20 Medical Students were abducted on the 14th of August on the Oturkpo-Enugu highway by gunmen while on their way to attend the annual conference of the Catholic Medical and Dental Students.

The rescue operation was a joint security operation involving the Police, Army, Department of State Services backed with Drones and Helicopters.