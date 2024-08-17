The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the kidnapping of 20 medical students who were abducted in Otukpo, Benue State, while en-route to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu.

The IGP in a statement through the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this reprehensible act is truly appalling, callous, and unacceptable.

The inspector general of police has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command, and ensure swift rescue of our beloved students.

Mr. Egbetokun said this initiative encompasses the mobilisation of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialized tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims.

The IGP said Nigeria Police Force stands with the victims and their loved ones during this challenging time, and it is committed to ensuring the safe return of the students.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the zeal of the force to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators and others alike, as the Nigeria Police Force is determined to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, most especially kidnapping of Nigerians.

The IGP also appealed to the general public to provide useful information and actionable intelligence that may aid the ongoing investigation and the rescue operation.