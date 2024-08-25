The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arrested 20 individuals for engaging in open defecation at Ojodu Berger area of the state.

The state’s commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the arrest on his X handle on Sunday.

“During patrol and monitoring of Ojodu – Berger yesterday (Saturday) night and early hours of today (Sunday), operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial arrested 20 individuals for committing environmental infractions,” Mr Wahab wrote.

Earlier during the week, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Gaji Tajudeen, announced the plan to commence prosecution of people engaging in open defecation particularly along Berger Expressway.

The commissioner also posted a video of the “Aerial view of the median at Berger this morning.

* Consequent upon the clean-up, continuous enforcement and 24/7 monitoring of the area.