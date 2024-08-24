The Lagos State Government says it will commence the prosecution of individuals who engage in open Defecation particularly along Berger Expressway

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, said the enforcement was aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases like Cholera in the state.

As part of its advocacy campaign against open Defecation, officials from the ministry of Environment as well as health officials, visited this location to enlighten residents on the importance of proper sanitation.

During the campaign, the team highlighted the availability of public toilets on both sides of the bridge, noting that nearby fuel stations have partnered with the government to ensure these facilities are well-maintained and accessible.

He also announced an improvement in accessibility to these public toilets, with the operating hours extended to 24 hours a day, ensuring residents have constant access to these facilities.

In the meantime, the Lagos State Government has set up a taskforce to arrest those who defecate in open spaces.