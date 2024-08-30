The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has expresses sadness over the death of two prominent Senior Police Officers, AIG Philip Sule Maku (rtd.), and CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara.

A statement from the Force public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that Retired AIG Philip Sule Maku, fwc, who served as Commissioner of Police in Bauchi and Ebonyi States before retiring as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Force Headquarters, on 12th December, 2021 died on

on 23rd August, 2024.

Similarly, CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara, served in various capacities including as DCP State Criminal Investigations Department, Lagos State, before his posting as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Akwa Ibom State passed on after a brief illness on 28th August, 2024.

The dedication of both senior police officers to service and integrity can never be forgotten.

“Their passing is a great loss, not only to their families but to the entire Nigeria Police Force. Their loss has left an indelible mark on all who knew them and every single life that they have impacted in the course of their respective careers.

On behalf of the entire officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the IGP extends his sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of late Rtd. AIG Philip Sule Maku, fwc, and CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara, praying for solace during this difficult time. May their souls rest in peace,” the statement added.