Tensions have risen at the Kaduna Refinery, one of Nigeria’s largest oil processing facilities.

Women from the host town of Kapam in Chikun local government area have protested at the refinery’s gates, blocking entry to the facility.

The women, along with other townspeople, are demanding fast action, claiming that dangerous chemicals produced by the refinery are to blame for a number of distressing instances.

The demonstrators claim that the chemical emissions are causing the deaths of their children, the withering of plants, and the deaths of animals in the community.

With placards in hand, the women blocked the refinery’s entrance, displaying proof of plant damage caused by the probable chemical exposure.

According to TVC News’ correspondents on the scene, the road leading to the refinery was fully blocked, preventing workers and staff from entering.

The demonstrators are adamant, turning away everyone attempting to enter, including refinery personnel and contractors.

They describe the hardships they experience on a daily basis while working under such conditions and ask the government to intervene immediately.

The Kaduna Refinery remains closed, and the situation is developing.