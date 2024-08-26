Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has challenged the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria to come up with practical solutions to Nigeria’s economic problems, rather than just theoretical ones.

Governor Umar Namadi made the call when he received the President of the Association, Dr. James Nkerere, in Dutse.

He emphasized the urgent need for financial experts to demonstrate their expertise in addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges, such as uncontrollable inflation, high exchange rates, unemployment, and high cost of living.

The Governor noted that book solutions have failed and it’s time for professionals to find workable solutions.

He also stressed the need for professionals to be involved in governance, rather than just criticizing the current economic policies of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

In response, Dr. Nkerere assured that the association is working hard to find practical solutions to the current economic challenges facing the country.