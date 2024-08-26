Samsung, a global powerhouse in electronics and technology, has officially unveiled its cutting-edge 2024 lineup of AI-powered televisions in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in home entertainment.

The launch event, dubbed “Unbox and Discover,” took place in Lagos, where Samsung showcased its latest innovations, including the Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, along with the latest OLED models.

Transforming Visual and Audio Experiences

Moses Oyebade, Head of Retail at Samsung West Africa, highlighted the transformative impact of the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, which leverages advanced AI technology to redefine visual experiences.

“The Samsung AI TV is a game-changer in three key areas: AI-enhanced picture quality, AI-driven sound, and comprehensive AI optimization,” Oyebade noted. “Powered by the NQ-AI Gen 3 processor, which features 512 neural networks and double the speed of its predecessor, this model delivers unmatched picture clarity and superior sound quality.”

Immersive Sound with Dolby Atmos Collaboration

In partnership with Dolby Atmos, Samsung has elevated the sound experience, offering viewers an immersive audio journey that brings every scene to life. Doighe Abigail, a Trainer for Consumer Electronics, emphasized how this partnership enhances the overall viewing experience.

“Dolby Atmos takes the sound quality on Samsung’s AI TV to a whole new level of realism,” Abigail said. “Imagine watching a scene with rain pouring down—you’ll feel as if it’s raining in your living room. The sound dynamically follows the action on the screen, creating a true-to-life audio experience that is second to none.”

Next-Level AI Technology for Unrivaled Performance

At the heart of Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K TV is the powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, representing a significant leap in television technology. This processor, equipped with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enhances speed and boosts the number of neural networks eightfold. The result? A viewing experience that transforms standard content into near-native 8K quality, surpassing the clarity of traditional 4K TVs.

Sports fans will love the AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which ensures smooth and clear fast-action scenes, while gamers will benefit from the AI Auto Game Mode, optimizing visuals and sound for a truly immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the AI Energy Mode allows for power-saving without sacrificing picture quality, making the Neo QLED 8K both eco-friendly and efficient.

Seamless Integration with Smart Home Ecosystems

Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup is designed for effortless integration into smart homes. From the moment you power on the TV, it automatically connects to your existing networks and devices, making setup a breeze via a smartphone notification. This seamless connectivity extends to third-party appliances and IoT devices, thanks to compatibility with HCA and Matter standards, eliminating the need for additional hubs.

The new lineup also enhances smartphone integration, allowing users to control the TV and connected home devices through Smart Mobile Connect. Plus, users can turn their smartphones into game controllers with customizable interfaces and haptic feedback, offering a more interactive gaming experience.

Enhanced Security with Samsung Knox

With advanced technology comes a greater need for robust security. Samsung’s Knox security architecture offers multi-layered protection, ensuring that even if one layer is compromised, the system automatically shuts down to protect user data. This security extends to all devices connected to the Samsung AI TV, providing peace of mind in a connected world.

Premium Large-Screen Experience

Samsung’s 2024 AI TV lineup features the QN900D and QN800D models, available in 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes. These Neo QLED 8K TVs offer an unparalleled viewing experience, setting a new standard in the premium large-screen market.

By blending cutting-edge AI technology with seamless smart home integration and robust security features, Samsung’s 2024 AI TV lineup represents the future of home entertainment in Nigeria and beyond.