The Governor of Kaduna State has acknowledged a significant

improvement in security in Birnin Gwari over the past six months.

He made this statement while launching a 35.6-kilometer road project, which is a major step towards connecting 62 farming communities.

For years, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area has been a hotbed of insecurity, with terrorist attacks, kidnappings, and banditry bringing

fear to its residents and stifling economic growth.

Despite its wealth of natural resources and fertile lands, the

region’s development has been severely hampered.

In a bold move, Governor Uba Sani has initiated a 35.6-kilometer road project—the first of its kind in Birnin Gwari since the security situation deteriorated.

This project according to him aims to link 62 farming communities, providing them with much-needed access to markets and services, and fostering economic rejuvenation.

Governor Sani commended the security forces for their diligent efforts, highlighting that the region has seen a significant improvement in security over the past six months.

Upon his return to Kaduna, the governor visited the

LEA Primary and Junior Secondary School in Kuriga.

This school, once targeted by bandits who abducted hundreds of

children, is now under renovation.

Governor Sani interacted with the students, inquiring about their well-being since their release, and assessing the progress of renovation work.