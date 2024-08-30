The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has emphasised that a robust and efficient civil registration system is pivotal to National Development and Governance.

She stated this at the official Launch of the 2024 UNICEF/RHI Commemorative Birth Certificate at the State House in Abuja.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the renewed drive for the registration of every life birth will help the nation achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 16.

The initiative, in collaboration with UNICEF, aims to provide free digital birth registration and certification for newborns, addressing gaps that undermine children’s legal identities.

Tinubu called on parents to register their children, stressing the certificate as proof of identity crucial for accessing healthcare and education.

The First Lady also introduced a commemorative birth certificate for 2024, which will run from 29th August to 31st December, 2024 supporting efforts to integrate the National Identification Number at birth.