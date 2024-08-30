Police in Imo State say they have adopted new strategies to deal with threats and attacks of its personnel by the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra especially the one month sit-at-home order in the South East.

Commissioner of police in the State, Aboki Danjuma spoke while on a confidence building patrol at the Imo State Secretariat in Owerri.

Recently, Simon Ekpa-led proscribed indigenous people of Biafra declared one month sit-at-home in South East region starting from 28th August.

The proscribed group also threatened to attack government facilities.

This latest order is coming barely one month after IPOB declared sit-at-home.

The police this time around is deploying its operatives at strategic points in the State especially to secure critical infrastructures to contend the threats of the renegades.

The Imo State Police commissioner assured the workforce of adequate security as they go about their legitimate businesses

Elsewhere, at Ngor Okpala Local government area, the police commissioner also visited the Zion Ministry Outreach to reassure them of adequate security and dispelled rumours of insecurity around the area.

With this confidence building efforts by the Nigerian police in Imo State, its sends strong signal to trouble makers to keep off the State.