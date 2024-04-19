The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raided and sealed another prominent supermarket in Abuja due to what it described as ‘obnoxious practices’ by the management and staff.

The acting executive vice chairman of the commission, Abdullahi Adamu reiterated the agency’s dedication to safeguarding the health and wealth of Nigerians.

On a mission, the consumer protection agency arrived at their first stop, the 4U supermarket in Wuse, Abuja.

For the second time this year, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission conducted a raid on the store.

Prior to the team’s arrival, business was as normal; however, customers shopping were plainly surprised to see the inspection team.

Their first interest at the supermarket was price transparency and the commission acknowledged some level of transparency in their findings.

However a major discovery was made, and then a decision from the commission followed.

After the initial raid, the commission’s team proceeded to another branch of the store nearby. They headed straight to the rice section and, as anticipated, found Stallion Rice removed from the counter.

This prompted an inspection of the main storage area, where they discovered unsatisfactory conditions, leading to the evacuation of over 90 bags of rice.

In response to the raid, the store manager expressed gratitude to the FCCPC for their dedication to the welfare of Nigerians and pledged to improve their operations.

The main event unfolded as the store was sealed due to obnoxious and unfair practices towards customers. Staff were instructed to leave immediately to allow the agency to complete its mission.

From the finding of expired products still being sold to the inability to display pricing directly on products, among other infractions of the FCCPC Act, 4U Supermarket, like Sahad Stores, faces closure until management addresses the claims against them.