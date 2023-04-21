The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN has issued final warning to oil and gas companies over unfair labour practices.

The union gave the warning at the 7th Zonal Delegates’ Conference in Lagos.

It’s the 7th zonal Delegates’ Conference of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, which took place across the country.

At the Lagos zonal delegates’ conference, the Chairman of PENGASSAN in the zone, Eyam Abeng urged the incoming government to prioritise the need for functional refineries in the country.

Abeng said this will create more jobs and put an end to importation of petroleum products in the country.

The National President of the association, who spoke on the theme of the conference; “Repositioning Trade Union to Combat Anti-Labour Policies of Government and Employers, urged employers in the oil and gas sector to treat workers well, in line with global best practices.

Workers, who have served the association meritoriously received awards during the event.