The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe says all medical doctors under the Health Services and Environment Secretariat in the federal capital territory have been deployed to various hospitals.

The move is to mitigate the impact of the seven-day strike by medical doctors on the public.

Dr. Fasawe also revealed that the government has supplied all FCT general hospitals with basic medical consumables with a stern warning to all FCTA hospitals to desist from exploiting innocent patients and their relatives under the pretext of a lack of consumables, or they will face the full extent of the law.

She further emphasized that Abuja Central Medical Stores must ensure that hospital pharmacies are well-stocked to meet public demand at all times.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Bola Ajao, the mandate secretary made this known

during her inspection visit to Asokoro District Hospital to assess the impact of the ongoing strike on patients disclosing that the government has empowered and directed the Abuja Central Medical Stores to supply all facilities with basic medical consumables such as plasters, cotton wool, spirit, gloves, dry swabs, and wet swabs, among others, to protect patients from exploitation by unscrupulous workers.

She added that provisions have also been made to ensure the availability of cleaning materials through various outsourced cleaning organizations. As a result, no patients or their relatives should be forced to provide these materials.

In her response, the head of Clinical Services, Rosie Nwokorie, assured the Mandate Secretariat of the smooth operation of the hospitals and the commitment of the staff on the ground to providing quality healthcare to all patients.