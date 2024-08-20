As the World marks the International Day of Indigenous People, the indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory have again renewed calls to give the FCT a State status.

They say their heritage and status as the host of the Federal Capital is being eroded daily while the Federal Government is yet to implement a Court decision on the status of FCT as a state.

After Nigeria’s presidential election, a court ruled that the federal capital should be treated like a 37th state, Abuja’s original inhabitants are calling for a governor and a state legislature.

A ruling by the presidential election petition court – stipulating that Abuja does not have any special status and is equal to every other Nigerian state – has reinvigorated the clamour for the capital city’s state-status.

The indigenous people of the FCT say beyond being marginalised in the administration of things, they also face challenges of land grabbing which has turned them to strangers in their own land.

They are appealing to the Federal Government to implement policies that will give their people a sense of belonging and not isolate them from the development and advancement of the FCT.