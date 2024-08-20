The Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Monday Okpebholo says his administration when voted into office, will give equal opportunity to all irrespective of religion, tribe or social status in the State.

He gave this assurance during an interactive session with some Muslim leaders from Edo South senatorial district.

These are Muslim faithful in Edo south senatorial district who have converged on this hall to meet with the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

According to the leadership of the group, the interactive session is to allow the candidate and the party explain its plans and programmes to the Muslim faithful.

The candidate and some leaders of the party try to address the audience with English and Hausa language unveiling their plans on how they intend to tackle insecurity, revive agriculture, improve the education sector, infrastructure amongst other key areas.

They also criticized some of the present administration’s policies of trying to cause disunity along religious groups.

At the end of the engagement, the group says they have consciously decided to support and vote the APC candidate come September 21st.