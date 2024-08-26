Legal experts and widows rights advocates have stressed the need for urgent policy reforms that will protect widows and eliminate harmful cultural practices.

This formed part of discussion at a summit organised to bring to the spotlight issues affecting widows and the need to overcome societal barriers.

Founder of the J27 International Foundation Doyinsola Femi-Olaiya emphasised that the summit also aims to create a community where widows can rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose with the resources needed to thrive.

President of the Union of African Widows, Hope Nwakwesi who was keynote speaker at the event says it is important for all communities to create an enabling environment where widows feel supported through societal reforms and greater advocacy rather than being marginalised.