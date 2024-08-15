The Enugu State branch of the People’s Democratic Party has elected chairperson candidates for the state’s 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The local government primaries were held concurrently in all 17 LGA Party offices, with a large attendance of party delegates and stakeholders in the council regions.

PDP earlier held Congresses that elected its councillorship candidates for the 260 electoral wards of the state

Two former council chairmen, namely, Okechukwu Edeh of Nkanu East LGA and Obiora Obeagu of Isi-Uzo LGA were returned as the party’s candidates for the forthcoming council elections.

However, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah congratulated the winners and commended party faithful for their peaceful conducts during the two primary elections.