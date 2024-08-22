Enugu State Government has demolished properties used by kidnappers for detaining their victims in the outskirts of Enugu, the state capital.

Among the properties were an uncompleted storey-building with an underground tunnel at Nkwubor Layout in Emene Nike where a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered and a large farm housing a poultry, piggery, and plantain plantation at Ogbeke Nike all in Enugu East LGA.

At Nkwubor Nike, 17 firearms were recovered, including eight AK47 riffles, seven pump action riffles, and two short guns, while two AK47 riffles were recovered at the Ogbeke Nike farm. Shrines, charms, and mini Indian hemp farms were also destroyed.

Speaking to newsmen, the Executive Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Uche Anya, said the demolitions were in compliance with the state laws, stressing that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state.



He said the action was precipitated by months of discreet investigation on the activities of the kidnappers, where security operatives stormed the two hideouts, where they made the discoveries and rescued of some victims after gun duels with the criminals.

An action that has received commendation from the residents.

It would be recalled that the Enugu State Government had expressed determination to stem crime and criminality activities in the state, hence its readiness to demolish properties used for kidnapping purposes in line with Section 315 of the Criminal Code (Second Amendment) Law Cap. 30, Laws of Enugu State.