Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for strengthened cooperation between Nigeria and Tanzania in shared aspirations for continental growth and unity.

This, he said, has become necessary since Nigeria shares historic ties with Tanzania, particularly in their roles as frontline states in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.

The Vice President stated this when he received former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He Praised Tanzania’s leadership legacy, and said, Tanzania is one of Africa’s success stories.

From Julius Nyerere to Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country has been blessed with exceptional leaders, and Tanzania stands as a beacon of hope and stability in East Africa.

The Vice President said it is important to foster stronger economic and social ties between the two nations, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Former President Kikwete, who was in Nigeria for the convocation ceremony at the National Defence College, expressed the readiness of his country to strengthen business and diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

Kikwete acknowledged the role of the Nigerian National Defence College in training Tanzanian military personnel, expressing optimism for deeper ties in defense, trade and diplomacy.