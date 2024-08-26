The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reaffirmed the nomination of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Edo State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Musali JCA on Monday August 26, 2024 in the suit marked CA/ABJ/CV/764/2024, the Appeal court held that the Delegates who sought to nullify the PDP Primaries lack locus and therefore the trial court has no Jurisdiction to nullify the PDP primaries.

The Appellate court further stated that under s. 84 (14) of the Electoral Act, it is only aspirants that can challenge a primary election. Ad hoc delegates are not aspirants and therefore do not have the locus to sue as the matter is an internal affairs of Peoples Democractic Party.

“They are delegates and not aspirants. Delegates do not have any locus to challenge the process of the primary election.” The Court held

Consequently, the Appellant court upheld the February 22 primaries of the PDP in Edo State, which produced Dr. Asue Ighodalo as Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming September 21st Governorship Election in Edo State.