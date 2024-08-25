A cargo vessel carrying petroleum product, owned by Quest Shipping Ltd, has destroyed multi-billion naira worth of groins along the Lagos coastline at the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme near Eko Atlantic City.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the night of July 29, 2024, after the vessel offloaded petroleum products at the Apapa port. The ship typically receives petroleum products from the high sea before offloading and berthing at the ship anchorage outside the creek.

However, due to a massive wave encountered by the vessel, the anchor broke, and the undercurrent began to move the ship over a distance of more than 10 nautical miles (18.52km) before it was eventually stopped. This caused significant damage to the multi-billion naira groins erected by the government to prevent coastal erosion in the area.

These groins, made of rocks or concrete, are used to prevent or reduce beach erosion. They are built perpendicular to the shoreline to trap sand carried along the coast by waves and currents, thus building and maintaining the beach on that side while also creating a more stable environment for piers or harbours.

A year ago, constructing a kilometre of groin cost about N12 billion, and the stretch of coastline in Lagos spans approximately 180 km. The cost of building a groin to prevent coastal erosion can vary significantly based on several factors, including the location, materials used, the length and height of the groin, and environmental regulations.

Fidelis Ilok, the Technical Superintendent attached to the vessel, disclosed to newsmen that it was an unfortunate occurrence. He stated that the accident happened on the night of July 29, 2024, while the crew was asleep. It was dark, and the crew could do nothing until the waves pushed the vessel into the groins.

“The ship was anchored to the seabed. The 12-man crew was sleeping when the anchor broke, and the massive wave began to push the vessel up and down. It was total confusion until the groins at the shore stopped the vessel. The incident occurred after we had offloaded the petroleum products and anchored,” Ilok explained.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, confirmed that it was a sad occurrence, considering the amount of money spent by the state to construct the groins.

Alebiosu stated that the state has been battling to preserve and protect coastline communities from extinction by using groins. He emphasized, “While the state is working on this, we won’t allow our existing infrastructure along the waterfront corridor to be damaged, potentially due to negligence.”

The Commissioner revealed that it cost the state N7 billion to construct the groins that were destroyed by the vessel. He added that the ministry will summon the company, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover the real cause of the accident. He noted that he is not relying on public reports and that the investigation results will be made public once concluded.

“Protecting our coastal areas has been very challenging for us in Lagos. We have invested billions in constructing these groins. Some of our communities are already ravaged by coastal erosion. The groin destroyed by the company in Mayegun cost us N7 billion,” Alebiosu said.

“Okunde, Idotun, Origanrigan, Olomowewe, Itoke, Asoroko, Igbekodo, and Akodo Ise are communities still pleading for our attention. They need groins to save their communities. As of last year, constructing a kilometre cost N12 billion. Are we now to fold our arms and allow the already constructed groins to be destroyed?” he questioned.