The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has assured residents that his administration will continue to sustain security of lives and property currently being enjoyed in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa spoke at the 39th Annual National Conference of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria, held at the international Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital.

The conference, with the keynote address titled “Women and the Challenges of Insecurity”, attracted Islamic scholars, traditional rulers and government officials from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said security is everybody’s business, urging the people to always be security conscious.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties and Strategies, AbdulGanniy Muhammed, the Governor seeks the support of relevant stakeholders in tackling insecurity.

The Governor explains that his administration will continue to support efforts aimed at boosting growth of the education sector.

Delivering his keynote address, Professor Yusuf of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, stated that women are mostly the victims of insecurity arising from emotional abuse.

Other speakers stressed the need for members of the association to collaborate with other women groups to implement joint programmes.