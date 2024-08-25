The Defence Minister Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has commiserated with Jigawa State over the devastating floods.

He was in the state to assess the damage and promised the federal government’s support to affected communities, he also donated N20 million to victims and attributed the disaster to climate change.

The Minister’s visit to Jigawa State was to sympathize with victims of the recent flooding, which has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The Minister donated N20 million to support the affected communities and offered his prayers to the families of the 33 people who lost their lives in the disaster.

The flooding was caused by seven days of non-stop rainfall, an unprecedented weather condition in Jigawa State.

The Minister assured the people of Jigawa State that President Bola Tinubu is aware of the situation and will support the state government in finding a lasting solution to the issue.

Governor Umar Namadi also disclosed that over 148 communities were affected, with 7,500 households impacted, over 50,000 people displaced, and about 11,500 farmlands washed away by the flood.

The Minister’s visit and donation is part of increasing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities and demonstrate the federal government’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by climate change.