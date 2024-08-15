Wife of the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Patience Umo Eno, has inaugurated and handed over a new and fully equipped cassava and palm oil processing mill to a family in Mbiabong Ikot Udo , Ini Local Government Area.

The project is facilitated by Golden Initiative For All, GIFA, pet project of the Governor’s wife.

The governor’s wife said the Mill was dedicated to ensuring food security and creation of value for the community as part of efforts to boost the agricultural sector of the state under the Arise Agenda.

She told the beneficiary, Mr. Benjamin Umoren and the villagers to maintain and sustain the project which she describes as a treasure to the community.

Stakeholders in the state commended the governor’s wife for her initiative.

According to them, the mill processing facility will not only boost the financial capacity of Mr. Benjamin Umoren but it will also promote economic activities in the agrarian community.

The beneficiary, who was elated appreciated the Akwa Ibom State First Lady for helping to revamp his business.

This is said to be the only available mill in Mbiabong Ikot Udo. It is expected to increase the income of farmers in this community, create jobs and produce products that would serve the local market.