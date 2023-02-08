Yobe state Agro-climatic Resilience in semi arid land scape ( ACReSAL) has organised a four day project Implementation workshop for key stakeholders.

The Implementation workshop is designed to address the climatic, desert encroachment and Erosion challenges bedeviling some local government areas in Yobe state.

Advertisement

Yobe state is one of the states in Nigeria faced with challenges of desert encroachment and erosion in Northern Nigeria.

The state Government had over time collaborated with other Implementation partners to tackle the menace but to no avail.

This time, the world bank has funded the Agro-climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) to deal with the issue head on.

Advertisement

Stakeholders gathered to brainstorm on the implementation of the action plan on transforming the desert and measures on tackling erosion in the state.

Advertisement

The world bank representative lauded the concerted efforts of the state Government in being prompt to pay the counterparts funds.

The Representative of the Governor Buni believes the interventions by world bank would create good environment for the affected villages.

The ACReSAL project would also mechanically clear the notorious weed that has over time prevented farmers and fishermen from engaging is fishing and farming activities in Nguru community.

Advertisement

In the meantime, environmental, agricultural, and water resource specialists have gathered to discuss how to restore soil fertility on degraded land to meet Yobe State’s needs for food and climate security.

Participants from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Agriculture, Environment, Local Government, and Chieftaincy Affairs, among others, joined these experts at a workshop organized by the Yobe State Agro Climate Resilience in Semi Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) Project, a World Bank-supported Project.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, who spoke at the event, said the aim of the workshop was to facilitate easy access to implement the progress of the upcoming ACReSAL project activities and also deepen the policy engagement with relevant stakeholders.

Advertisement

Buni, represented by the commissioner of Agriculture, Dr Mairo Amshi, said the state did not participate in the just concluded Nigeria Erosion & Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) which gave birth to the current ACReSAL project, hence the need to undertake numerous activities that will have a direct impact on its environment and residents.