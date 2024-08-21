The abductors of Sarkin Gobir, a traditional leader in Sokoto, have reportedly killed him a day after he was shown in a video released by them pleading for his life and appealing to the government to rescue him.

The Sarkin Gobir was kidnapped on July 29th 2024 alongside his son and brother while they were returning from Sokoto.

The kidnappers however tortured and dehumanised him before he was finally killed by them.

Banditry, Kidnapping and killings have been a particular challenge for the security agencies in most parts of the north over the last 10 years and the Sarkin Gobir is now the latest high profile victim of the hoodlums scattered across the north.