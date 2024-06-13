As part of strategic move to combat the menace of kidnapping and criminal activities in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have executed a decisive clearance operation on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

The operation resulted in the successful destruction of multiple kidnappers’ camps and recovery of valuable items in Chinkai Forest of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Acting on actionable intelligence reports detailing the continuous criminal activities by terrorist groups sheltering in the Chinkai Forest, troops of 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS launched the clearance operation.

The troops meticulously combed through the dense forest areas notorious for harboring kidnappers’ camps, prompting the terrorists to flee upon sighting the advancing troops.

The operation led to the destruction of several makeshift structures linked to wanted kidnapping kingpins such as Isah, Shagari, Dogo, and Teller.

During the operation, the troops recovered valuable items from the dismantled camps, including 12 mobile phones, 3 international passports, and various mystical charms utilized by the criminals.