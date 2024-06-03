The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed and willing to pay a new minimum wage that is above N60,000.

He made this known at the end of the closed door meeting with Organized labour on resolving the new minimum wage impasse.

The former governor of Benue state also said the Tripartite committee would be meeting everyday till an agreeable minimum wage is achieved.

Read full statement below

WELCOME ADDRESS BY SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION, SEN. GEORGE AKUME, fnim, CON AT THE MINISTERIAL SECTORAL UPDATES HELD AT THE NATIONAL PRESS CENTRE, RADIO HOUSE, GARKI, ABUJA WEDNESDAY, 22ND MAY, 2024

Protocol, I bring you warm felicitations from the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

1. It is with great honor and a deep sense of responsibility that I welcome you, particularly, members of the fourth estate of the realm in Nigeria, and those from other shores, to this review session aptly titled Ministerial Sectoral Updates.

2. This event offers an invaluable opportunity to reflect on the journey we embarked upon about a year ago and to share the remarkable progress made under the President’s visionary leadership. The objective is to acquaint the good people of our nation on the strides taken within the first year of the present Administration.

3. Essentially, this event is purposed to render accountability to Nigerians by promoting the accomplishments of the present administration within its first year in office and to reassure our citizens that Government shall remain focused and committed to the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for positive impact on the socio-economic life of Nigerians.

4. As you may recall, Mr. President had declared his unwavering commitment to “…unleashing our country’s full economic potential, by focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption,” for the good of the people. It is therefore imperative that the public is made aware of such commitment as well as the programmes and projects being pursued by government. Government is also poised to unveil measures being taken to positively change the trajectory of the current Nigerian economy

5. Let me begin by admitting that the first year in Office of Mr. President has been a testament of sorts and goes to show the unwavering commitment and resilience of this Administration towards serving the Nigerian people with diligence, integrity and dedication. Despite the daunting challenges from all angles, President Tinubu has maintained his calm and demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities, thereby guiding our nation with vision and foresight.

6. From the outset, President Tinubu’s Administration set forth an ambitious agenda focused on economic revitalization, social inclusion, and infrastructural development. Government has implemented significant economic reforms aimed at stabilizing our economy and fostering sustainable growth. Key among these is the introduction of policies that have attracted foreign investments, reduced inflation, and boosted job creation across various sectors.

7. Mr. President’s commitment to enhancing our nation’s infrastructure is also evident in the completion and ongoing execution of numerous projects, notable among which are the extensive road networks, improved rail systems, and the modernization of our ports, which are vital for boosting trade and connectivity.

8. In the same vein, recognizing the importance of human capital development, the present Administration has made substantial investments in healthcare and education. The launch of new healthcare facilities and the upgrade of existing ones, along with reforms in our educational system, underscores Government’s dedication to the well­being and future of our citizens.

9. More importantly, ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians remains a top priority of Government. It has therefore strengthened our security apparatus, enhanced intelligence gathering, and fostered greater collaboration among security agencies to address the multifaceted challenges of security across the country

10. This Administration has also rolled out several social intervention programs aimed at alleviating poverty and empowering the vulnerable segments of our society. These initiatives have provided financial assistance, skill acquisition opportunities, and improved access to essential services.

11. I make bold to say that, Nigeria, under its present stewardship, have witnessed significant policy strides in various sectors including but not limited to:

i. The Presidential accent to the 2023 Electricity Bill, a move that dismantled monopolistic control over electricity generation, transmission and distribution at the national level and granted authority to State Governments, Corporations and individuals to generate, distribute and transmit electricity, thus decentralizing the power sector;

ii. Accent to the passage into law of the Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023 that established a legal framework for safeguarding personal information and promoting data protection practices in Nigeria; and

iii. The challenging but very necessary Removal of Fuel Subsidy, a longstanding policy notorious for fostering corruption, inefficiency and imposing significant fiscal strain on the government annually, and primarily benefitting the affluent and smugglers, rather than effectively aiding the general populace.

12. It is apt to say, that under President Tinubu’s stewardship within his first year in Office, we have witnessed significant strides in various sectors of our economy. Through prudent fiscal policies and strategic investments, the Nigerian economy has shown resilience and potential for growth. The administration’s focus on infrastructure development, job creation and economic diversification has laid the foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.

13. Furthermore, Government’s commitment to good governance and the rule of law has strengthened our democratic institutions and enhanced transparency and accountability in governance. His unwavering resolve to combat corruption and promote ethical leadership has earned the admiration and support of the Nigerian people.

14. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we are therefore gathered here today to bring to the populace a report of stewardship within the year including the challenges encountered and the implementable solutions engendered to upgrade the prospects of actualizing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

15. It is however instructive to note, that the act of nation building is not for the government alone, it is a collective responsibility and commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. Let us therefore rededicate ourselves to the ideals of unity, peace and progress by working together towards realizing the full potential of our great nation.

16. In conclusion, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his leadership, courage, and vision. I would also like to thank our distinguished guests and partners in progress for their unwavering support and collaboration. Together, let us continue to strive towards a better future for Nigeria and its people.

17. Thank you for listening and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.