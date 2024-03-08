Taraba and Gombe State governments have proposed N60,000 as the new National minimum wage for workers at all levels.

While Borno and Yobe states say they would accept the final proposal of the presidential tripartite committee on National minimum wage, Bauchi and Adamawa States proposed a 50 percent increment of the current wage.

Speaking at the North-East public hearing on the new minimum wage the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajero called for a proper market survey before reaching a consensus on the new National minimum wage.

Mr Joe, who is the chairman of the committee, described the current minimum wage as “a starvation wage.”

He argued that determining a consensus on a new wage would amount to waste of time without first “hearing from the market.

On his part, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who was represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, said that no amount would be enough for the Nigerian worker, given the current hardship in the country.

Also, the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, called for the review of the current federal revenue sharing formula because majority of Nigerians live in the states.