Organised Labour has again rejected government’s offer of N60,000 new minimum wage.

At Tuesday meeting, which ended in a deadlock, Labour insists on N494,000 as minimum wage.

The meeting held at an undisclosed venue and journalists not allowed.

Tuesday’s meeting was the third in the series of efforts by the government to placate the workers.

At the last negotiation meeting, the NLC and the TUC turned down government’s offer of N57,000 minimum wage but shifted grounds from N615,000 to N497,000.

The Federal Government had earlier proposed N54,000 minimum wage, which was rejected by Labour.

A member of the minimum wage negotiation Committee confided in TVC News that Labour may begin an indefinite strike after May 31st, its deadline to government for a new minimum wage.