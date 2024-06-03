President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured organised labour no employee on government payroll will be victimised for his or her roles in the minimum wage struggle.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume announced this while reading the communique at the end of the closed door meeting of the Tripartite committee on new minimum wage.

The SGF said the president is committed and ready to pay wage that is not only liveable but that will improve the welfare of the workers.