The Nigeria Police Force is gravely concerned by reports of alleged extortion and unethical conduct surrounding the ongoing promotion interviews for Inspectors aspiring to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Such behavior according to the Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, undermines the core values of our institution and will not be tolerated.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun strongly condemns any form of corruption in the promotion process and urges all officers to report any instances of misconduct promptly and directly to the IGP through the dedicated hotline at 09077120194 or to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) at 08037168147.

In light of these allegations, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to transparency and accountability in all promotion procedures. Any officer found engaging in corrupt practices for personal gain will face severe disciplinary measures. All officers are urged to maintain ethical standards and work collectively to uphold the integrity and credibility of the Police Force.