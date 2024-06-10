Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday received South-West Governors, who are currently in Lagos for their zonal meeting.Governor Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hazmat, received Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The meeting by the South-West Governors Forum is expected to address issues affecting the zone and Nigeria as a whole.

The South-West Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the six governors in the geo-political zone.

The close-door meeting, which started around 12noon is going on currently at Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Office in Lagos House, Ikeja.

The meeting, being hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu, is attended by all the six governors from the zone.