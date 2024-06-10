Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle to optimize his administration’s performance.The governor in a press statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou said the reshuffle affects four ministries.

Mrs Neido Geoffrey Kufulto, formerly Commissioner for Information, now takes on the role of Commissioner for Women Affairs.

While Wunfe Anthony moves to the Ministry of Transportation, James Iliya, previously Commissioner for Entrepreneurship, takes over as Commissioner for Information and Hamajumba Gatugel is now in charge as Commissioner in the Ministry of Entrepreneurship.

Mr Fintiri expressed confidence in his commissioners’ ability to deliver on their new responsibilities, saying, “This reshuffle is designed to maximize our team’s strengths and improve services to the people of Adamawa State.”

The Governor warned against sabotage and urged the commissioners to discharge their duties diligently. He also urged the affected commissioners to work together for a seamless transition with immediate effect and continue serving the state with dedication and commitment.