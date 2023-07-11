Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party are currently meeting at the Akwa Ibom State Governors lodge in Abuja.

This is the PDP Governors forum’s first meeting after the General election.

This meeting will also be the first since Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seminalayi Fubara of Rivers State were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Forum in June.

A statement signed by the Director General of the Forum reveals that the Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the Party, PDP and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

Advertisement

In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting.