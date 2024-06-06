Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gifted the best graduating student at the Lagos State University (LASU), Mubaraq Olaniyi, with a sum of N10 million.Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement at the 27th Convocation of the Lagos State University on Thursday

Mr Olaniyi graduated from the Accounting Education Department with a cumulative grade point average ,CGPA of 4.98.

Eminent stakeholders, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Dr Samuel Adedoyin, were awarded honorary doctorates while two professors, distinguished Prof. Amidu Sanni and Emeritus Prof. Martins Anetekhai were elevated.