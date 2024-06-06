President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of additional ICT centres in Ekiti.The new ICT centres are to be constructed within ninety days.

The president, who was represented by the Vice president, Senator Kashim Shetimma, announced the additional ICT centres during the inauguration of the Expanded Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises clinic in Ado Ekiti.

Senator Shettima said the initiative is part of the fulfilment of the promises made to the people during electioneering.

He noted that President Tinubu has shown the zeal and passion to set Nigeria on the path of prosperity.

He also announced that the federal government will give N150,000 to 365 beneficiaries of the MSME in Ekiti State.

The vice president reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to promoting an economically viable environment in the country.

He acknowledged the support of the South West region for the president’s emergence during the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who highlighted some of the various achievements under his administration, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support of the state.

He re-emphasised that, irrespective of party affiliation, he will continue to seek the expertise and contributions of sons and daughters of the state for the benefit of progress and peaceful coexistence.

Commissioner for Investment, Trade, and Industry Tayo Adeola said the policy of President Tinubu geared towards propelling the economy, especially the promotion of local content, is already being demonstrated in Ekiti State with a call for more federal government support.

The DG SMEDAN, Mr. said three hundred and sixty-five entrepreneurs registered for the scheme, while sixty-three of them were already engaged in training and various vocational crafts.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, said in his goodwill message that there are federal government projects on the pipeline that will add value to the economic growth of the state, saying the interest of Ekiti has always been in the heart of the president.

Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, recounted the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his commitment to bridging gaps among different political classes in the state, with a promise to continue to give him the needed support towards taking Ekiti to a greater height.