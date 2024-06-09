The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has named member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon Festus Akingbaso popularly known as ‘FessyWest’ as deputy governorship candidate in Ondo 2024 governorship election.

Mr Akingbaso, a former Ondo State House of Assembly member was named as running mate to PDP Candidate, Ajayi Agboola on Sunday.

Agboola/Akingbaso will face Ondo State Governor, Aiyetidawa during Ondo 2024 slated for November this year.

PDP Deputy Governorship candidate for Ondo 2024 hails from Idanre.

His name will be used to replace Samuel Ogunmusi whose name was earlier submitted to INEC as a placeholder.