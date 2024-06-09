A professor of analytical chemistry, Abdulazeez Lawal has identified disposal of municipal, hospital and electronic wastes on open fields as major causes of environmental pollution and ecological damage in Nigeria.

While delivering an inaugural lecture in Osogbo, the international scientific researcher urged government to rescue the environment from total destruction by pollution.

Environmental pollution including air, water, land and noise have negative impacts on the ecosystem, human health and general condition of the planet earth.

Industrial and vehicular emissions, power plants and agricultural activities are also parts of the threat to a safe environment.

At this inaugural lecture in Osogbo, a professor of analytical chemistry, Abdulazeez Lawal said over 300 million Africans lack access to safe drinking water resulting to cholera, river blindness, typhoid, hepatitis and other health challenges.

He urged government to take stringent action against all activities resulting to environmental pollution of any form.

Policies and laws should be enforced towards protecting the environment.

The lecture however recommends that federal government should create key research laboratories in each geopolitical zones for scientists to have access to cutting edge technology.