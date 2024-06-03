Over 3000 internally displaced person at the Ichuwa, IDP camp in

Makurdi is to benefit from the free medical outreach organized by the Nigerian Naval Provost And Regulatory School.

The programme which included free consultation, HIV/AIDS screening and provision of drugs to patients was part of activities to mark the 68th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Navy.

Ichuwa camp is one of the 13 designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps set up by the Benue State Government to temporarily accommodate hordes of the people rendered homeless by suspected armed herdsmen in the state.

With its increasing population running over 4000, inhabitants have significantly high mortality rate with 3 main health conditions reportedly malaria, respiratory problem and watery or bloody diarrhea.

The free medical programme featured Hepatitis B screening, Blood Sugar check, Blood Pressure check, Malaria test, HIV screening and free eye examination screening.

Others were vaccinations for children, distribution of insecticide treated nets.

The Nigerian Navy’s commitment to its host community, is aimed at enhancing the well-being of the residents, promote cooperation, and contribute to environmental beautification.

This a demonstration of the Navy's commitment towards rendering

corporate social responsibility to its host community.