Chelsea have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a five-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months.

The 44-year-old Italian joins Chelsea from Leicester, who he led to promotion from the Championship in his only season in charge.

A statement from Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said: “We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javi Molina and Roberto Vitiello join Maresca at Chelsea having also worked with him at Leicester.

Chelsea have also confirmed the arrival of Bernardo Cueva from Brentford as the lead of their set-piece department.