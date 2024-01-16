Jose Mourinho has left Serie A side Roma with immediate effect, the club announced on Tuesday.

Mourinho’s contract was up at the end of the season but, following their 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday and with the club in ninth in Serie A, the owners and the manager have parted ways.

It brings an end to Mourinho’s spell at the club, which started in May 2021 and saw him win the Europa Conference League title in 2022 and reach the Europa League final last season.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho’s three years at Roma peaked with them winning the Europa Conference League title against Feyenoord in Tirana. It was their first trophy in 11 years in their first European final since 1991.

But after a tough 2023-24 season, the final straw appears to be the defeat to Milan at the weekend. It came after a poor run of form when Roma were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by local rivals Lazio on Jan. 10, and had just one win in six league matches. But just last week, he was reiterating his commitment to the club. “I’ve been here for two years and five months and I’m the only person here who hasn’t missed a single training session in that time,” Mourinho said. “For me, there are no illnesses or bad moods.

Mourinho joined Roma in 2021 following a career that saw him manage FC Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham. He took the Roma job just 15 days after being sacked at Spurs.

One of his final acts at Roma was to compare himself to Harry Potter.

“The Roma fans are the most incredible I have seen,” Mourinho said. “Their coach is Jose ‘Harry Potter’ Mourinho, and he raises expectations.”

Former captain of Roma and World Cup winning Italian International, Daniele De Rossi, is expected to be named his replacement until at least the end of the season.