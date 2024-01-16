While the PDP in Plateau State is celebrating the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Supreme Court, the lawmakers from the party sacked on the same grounds are unsure if they will return to the chambers.

The no structure case against the PDP that caused the sacking of both state and federal law makers at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal was struck out by the Supreme Court, rendering the earlier judgments null and void.

The Supreme Court judgment cleared the no structure ground used against the People’s Democratic Party by the All Progressives Congress and declared Governor Caleb Mufwang as the rightful governor of Plateau State.

The same no structure basis was used to sack all 16 lawmakers of the PDP in the state and those of the national assembly by the election tribunals and the Court of Appeal.

The federal lawmakers have so far been replaced.

Musa Bagos, a federal lawmaker from the PDP and a victim of the no structure judgment, expressed sadness and worry on the development.

The sacked law makers had appealed for the interpretation of the supreme court judgment, calling for their judgment to be upturned by the apex court.