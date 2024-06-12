Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Deltans and other Nigerians on this year’s Democracy Day today, June 12.

The governor’s message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba.

The Governor joined Deltans and other Nigerians in thanking God for another wonderful year of democracy in our country.

He stated that Nigerians deserved to celebrate despite the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

The Governor expressed optimism about the growth and eventual flourish of Nigeria’s democracy, citing enhancements in electoral laws, and encouraged the citizens to leverage on the reforms to elect leaders inclined to promote good governance and the well-being of the nation.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta State, I congratulate Deltans and other Nigerians on the commemoration of the 2024 Democracy Day, today, June 12.

“I extend warm congratulations to all Nigerians, especially the people of Delta State and its residents, as we commemorate the 2024 Democracy Day and mark the first anniversary of this administration. Over the past 25 years, we have embarked on an uninterrupted democratic voyage.

“While we have faced challenges as a nation, my administration acknowledges and empathizes with the difficulties our citizens are currently enduring.

“Nevertheless, amidst adversity, there is always hope. Let us remain optimistic that our future will be brighter than our present.

“We are grateful that, since 1999, Nigeria has experienced a continuous period of democratic governance, allowing citizens to freely choose their leaders and enjoy the benefits of good governance for the past 25 years, marking a significant milestone in our nation’s history.

“Building on the progress made by previous administrations, our government is committed to further enhancing the infrastructure and human capital of our state, as outlined in our MORE Agenda, ensuring continued growth and development for the benefit of all citizens.

“I encourage all citizens of Delta State and Nigeria to remain optimistic and steadfast, as our nation will overcome its current challenges through collective efforts, prayers, cooperation, and a shared vision among leaders and the led, leading to a brighter future for all.

“May God’s blessings continue to shine upon our dear state and nation as we progress on our path of democratic growth and development. I wish all Nigerians a joyous Democracy Day celebration.”