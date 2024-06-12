Denmark has recalled a number of hot ramen noodle products made by the South Korean business Samyang because of concerns about the high level of capsaicin

Three lines of the Samyang instant ramen, Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken, are being discontinued.

But the chef of Samyang claims that there isn’t a problem with the food’s quality.

The firm in a statement on Tuesday said “We understand that the Danish food authority recalled the products, not because of a problem in their quality but because they were too spicy.

“The products are being exported globally. But this is the first time they have been recalled for the above reason.”

It is unclear whether any specific events in Denmark spurred authorities to take action.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration determined that the amounts of capsaicin in a single package were “so high that they pose a risk of the consumer developing acute poisoning.”

“If you have the products, you should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased,” it said in a statement.

It also emphasised the warning for children, for whom extremely spicy food can cause harm.

The notification has stirred intense discussion online, with many amusing replies from spicy food enthusiasts. Many have said that the Danes have a limited tolerance for spices.

Samyang stated that it would “closely look into the local regulations” in Denmark before responding.

The noodles do not appear to have been recalled in any other country, and no further safety warnings have been issued.

Capsaicin is the chemical ingredient in chili peppers that causes a burning sensation.

Samyang is a large South Korean food manufacturer, branding itself as the first company in the country to create instant noodles in the 1960s.