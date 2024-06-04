Barely few minutes after the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress Suspended the strike called to press home their demands for a new National Minimum Wage and Others, the entrance to passengers for Domestic flights at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport have been opened.

Passengers were seen lining up to enter and register, hoping that they can still fly to their various destinations today.

TVC News’s Uloma Onyemaechi reports that the flag of the Nigerian Labour Congress and all restraints to operations at the Airport have all been removed.