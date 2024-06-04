Electricity grid is yet to pick up, as partial restoration from Shiroro Substation is picking up at a slow pace to feed Katampe substation.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria had in a statement intimated that the planned strike by the organized Labour has led to the shut down of the National Grid, resulting in a nationwide blackout yesterday.

Although the Nigerian Labour Congress has called of the strike, the grid restoration remains at a low pace with only Shiroro Hydropower picking up gradually to feed transmission lines.