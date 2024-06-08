French President Emmanuel Macron hosted US President Joe Biden on Saturday for a state visit marked by a lavish parade down the Champs-Élysées followed by talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine at the Élysée Palace.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday pledged Washington’s unyielding support for Kyiv in its battle against the Russian invasion, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin had further ambitions.

Addressing the Press, Biden said “Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine … all of Europe will be threatened – we are not going to let that happen,The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away”.

Macron said that Paris and Washington had seen escalation from Iran in the region and that the two countries were determined to exert the necessary pressure to stop this trend.

Biden and Macron also broached the trade issues dividing the two sides of the Atlantic.

European officials were angered over Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which earmarked $369 billion in subsidies for electric vehicles and other clean technologies in a move Europe fears will disadvantage green EU companies.

Macron said Saturday that France will work with the United States towards a “resynchronisation” of the US and European economies.

The French president said during his state visit to Washington in 2022 that the subsidies could “fragment the West” and weaken the post-Covid European recovery at a time Washington is seeking allies against China and both sides confront Russia.